Fears over a potential increase in mpox cases this summer have led the Danish Health Authority (SST) to call for more vaccinations for those at higher risk of infection.

Previously, the SST mainly recommended vaccination for men who have sex with men (MSM).

However, the new guidelines released on Thursday recommend that those in close contact with infected individuals, pregnant women, children younger than 12 years of age, and those with weakened immune systems should also receive vaccinations.

“We have gained more knowledge that the risk of being infected with mpox is small if you do not have close physical contact… However, anyone can contract mpox,” said SST ward doctor Kamilla Gronborg Laut.

According to the SST, efforts to curb mpox infections in Denmark last autumn were successful, leading to fewer cases over the winter and spring.

However, the SST is concerned that cases could rise again as people travel more for the summer holidays. ■

