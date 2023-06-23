Israel has detected a case of monkeypox disease for the first time in 2023, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
A man in his fifties who traveled from Portugal to Israel contracted the disease despite being vaccinated against the virus, the ministry noted.
According to the ministry, vaccinated people may contract the disease if others around them have a high viral load.
An epidemiological investigation revealed that no other people had contact with the man and were exposed to the virus.
The ministry advised anybody who had traveled abroad and then returned home with a fever and a blistering rash to see a doctor.
Between May and October last year, 262 monkeypox cases were diagnosed in Israel. Since then, no other cases have been reported until the present one. ■
