Concern over oil demand outlook, prices fall

Crude oil futures prices declined on Friday as market participants remained concerned over oil demand outlook.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.35 U.S. dollars, or 0.50 percent, to settle at 69.16 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery lost 0.29 dollars, or 0.39 percent, to settle at 73.85 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Two more U.S. interest-rate hikes within this year are a “very reasonable” projection, according to Mary Daly, president of San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.

“Oil traders in global markets continue to price in global recession and based upon what we are seeing in the German yield curve and data this morning out of the Eurozone, they may get their wish,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at The PRICE Futures Group.

The European Central Bank’s recent hike of interest rates by 50 basis points helped the German yield curve invert the most since 1992, a sign to some that they believe a recession is imminent, according to Flynn.

The French preliminary composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) read 47.3 in June, down from 51.2 in the previous month, and the German flash composite PMI dropped to 50.8 in June from 53.9 in May, below analysts’ expectations for a reading of 53.6, according to data issued on Friday.

Nevertheless, WTI rebounded from its daily low of 67.35 dollars per barrel, thanks to strong technical support.

WTI oil rebounded from the strong support in the area of 67 to 67.5 dollars per barrel despite recession worries, noted Vladimir Zernov, analyst with market information supplier FX Empire.

In case WTI oil settles below this level, traders should expect a major sell-off, said Zernov.