Eighth launch and landing for Falcon 9

U.S. private space company SpaceX launched 56 more Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday.

The satellites were launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida, at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

Soon after the launch, SpaceX confirmed that the Starlink satellites were deployed.

Falcon 9’s first stage returned and landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the eighth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, said SpaceX.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.