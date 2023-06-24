Frontex points finger at Greece over migrant boat tragedy

EU border officials say Greece did not respond to an offer to send a plane to monitor a migrant boat that later sank with huge loss of life.

The vessel was spotted by a Frontax plane, the EU’s border agency, which then needed to refuel, the BBC reports.

Frontex claims it offered to send the plane back to the fishing boat to monitor the situation but that the Greek coast guard never replied.

Not long after, the boat carrying hundreds of people sank off the coast of Greece, killing at least 78 people.

The United Nations estimates up to 500 people are still missing. Most of the 750 passengers were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan.

The United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR say that so far this year, 72,778 refugees have arrived in Europe from the south, including 71,136 arrivals by sea to Italy, Greece, Spain, Malta and Cyprus.

