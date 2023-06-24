Nigerian police kill 3 gunmen in southern state

June 24, 2023

Three gunmen were killed in an exchange of fire with police in southern Nigeria’s Delta State on Thursday, according to the police on Friday.

The police on Thursday received a distress call informing that a group of armed robbers were terrorizing commuters on a road in the city of Warri and a team of policemen was immediately sent to the scene to dispel the gunmen, said Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in Delta, in a statement on Friday.

“The police operatives engaged them in a gun duel, during which three of them were fatally wounded, while other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries,” Edafe said.

According to the police spokesperson, a manhunt for the fleeing armed robbers had commenced. ■

