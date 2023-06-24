Putin orders neutralization of Wagner rebellion organizers

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday ordered the Russian Armed Forces to neutralize those who organized the armed rebellion of the Wagner private military group.

“Any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood, to us as a nation. This is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to protect the motherland from such a threat will be tough,” Putin said in a televised address to the nation.

“All those who deliberately embarked on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, who embarked on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment and answer both before the law and before our people,” he said.

“I urge those who are being dragged into this crime not to make a fatal and tragic mistake, but to make the only right choice — to stop participating in criminal acts,” Putin said.

Russia’s National Anti-terrorism Committee announced on Saturday that a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in Moscow city, the Moscow region and the Voronezh region to prevent possible terrorist acts, after the Wagner private military group was accused of trying to organize an armed rebellion. ■