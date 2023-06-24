Russia urges Wagner fighters to surrender, security in Moscow heightened

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday urged Wagner fighters to surrender after the private military group was accused of attempting to launch an armed rebellion.

“We ask you to be prudent and get in touch with representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry or law enforcement agencies as soon as possible. We guarantee everyone’s safety,” the ministry said in a statement.

A criminal case is initiated against Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner private military group, for incitement to armed insurrection, said the Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service on Saturday.

The appeal came after several audio recordings were posted on Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. In these recordings, Prigozhin claimed that his units had allegedly come under attack, accusing Russia’s military leadership of orchestrating the strikes, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

As a result of these developments, security measures have been significantly reinforced in Moscow. Vital facilities, state institutions, and transportation infrastructure have been placed under heightened protection, with police and response units on high alert, a TASS news agency report said. ■