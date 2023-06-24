Türkiye hosts nuclear power plants expo, summit

An expo for nuclear power plants has concluded in Istanbul, after bringing together more than 1,000 professionals from around the world to discuss the latest developments in the nuclear energy field.

Named the 5th Nuclear Power Plants Expo and 9th Summit (NPPES), the event kicked off on Wednesday in the largest city of Türkiye with the support of the Turkish energy and natural resources ministry.

It is called by the Turkish media the most comprehensive nuclear energy event covering Türkiye, Africa, and the Middle East.

The two-day event included discussions on the role of small modular reactors (SMRs) in the energy arena and the opportunities awaiting industrialists in the nuclear energy field.

Türkiye is building the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in southern Mersin Province, which will become the country’s first nuclear power plant.

In 2010, Türkiye and Russia reached a deal to let Russia’s state company Rosatom build and operate the Akkuyu plant. ■