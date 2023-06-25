Cyprus will replace its arms systems within the next five years, changing the Russian system with modern systems from Western countries, Defense Minister Michalis Georgallas said on Saturday.

“All old weapons systems of the National Guard (army) will be replaced within the next five years,” Georgallas said during a live interview with state-run CyBC radio.

He said modern defensive systems will be acquired in line with plans to upgrade the operational potential of the National Guard.

Faced with an arms embargo by Western countries since the early 1960s, Cyprus had to rely on Russian military provisions to arm its military forces.

National Guard Chief Demokritos Zervakis told CyBC radio that servicing the Russian arms systems has been difficult following the European Union’s embargo on Russia because of its military operation in Ukraine.

The United States recently fully lifted its decades-long arms embargo on Cyprus and said that the island could purchase U.S. weapons systems for its army.

The Cypriot government said that it has placed an order for a dozen Airbus H145M-type light attack and transport helicopters to replace the Russian helicopters operated by the National Guard.