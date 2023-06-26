Counterfeit alcohol kills 17 in Iran

At least 17 people have died after drinking counterfeit alcohol in the northern Iranian province of Alborz over the past 11 days, official news agency IRNA reports.

Some 191 people suffering from poisoning symptoms were referred to the province’s hospitals in this period, of whom four are still hospitalized, IRNA quoted Alborz Province’s Chief Justice Hossein Fazeli Herikandi as saying on Friday.

So far the provincial police have arrested nine suspects, including two who were captured in the past two days, Fazeli Herikandi added.

He noted that the arrestees have been involved in either producing the counterfeit toxic alcohol through adding water and other solutions to methanol, or its distribution.

The owner of a hairspray production factory in Eshtehard County in Alborz was found “illegally” selling the industrial-grade alcohol that was used in producing the toxic alcoholic drinks.

Last week, local media reported that about a dozen were killed and scores of others poisoned during the preceding days after drinking “counterfeit toxic” alcohol in Alborz.

Producing, selling and drinking alcoholic beverages are considered illegal in Iran. ■