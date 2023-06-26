IOC no longer recognizes International Boxing Association

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has withdrawn the recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA), almost four years after the IOC Session suspended the IOC’s recognition of AIBA (subsequently the IBA as of 2021).

The IOC session took the recommendation of the Executive Board (EB) of the IOC to make the decision, according to Rule 3.7 of the Olympic Charter (OC), the IOC announced.

But the IOC said the sport would be on the programme at the 2024 Paris Games.

“The IBA has failed to fulfil the conditions set by the IOC in its decision communicated to the IBA on 9 December 2021 – which was not challenged by the IBA – for lifting the suspension of the IBA’s recognition,” the IOC announced.

The IBA had already appealed to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) concerning the recommendation of the IOC EB and the IOC successfully opposed this request, the IOC said. ■