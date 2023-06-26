Natural gas field in Groningen to close

In October this year, the Netherlands will stop gas extraction in the northern province of Groningen after over 60 years, the Dutch government has announced.

The government had been planning the closure since 2018, but without picking an exact final date.

“(This is) an important moment after decades of gas extraction and especially the consequences of that gas extraction for Groningen residents,” said Hans Vijlbrief, state secretary of extractive industries.

The natural gas field in Groningen was discovered in 1959. ■