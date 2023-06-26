Türkiye’s growing need for mooring boats

Türkiye needs to boost the capacity of its marinas to address the growing need for mooring boats, local media reported, citing an industry insider.
“Türkiye has 25 to 30 marinas at the moment, with a capacity of around 6,500 berths,” economic daily Dunya Tuesday quoted Murat Bekiroglu, president of the Turkish Yacht and Boat Industry Association, as saying.
Bekiroglu suggested expanding the capacity by at least 50 percent in the first stage.
The industry leader said the limited capacity to harbor boats has caused a spike in the cost of mooring yachts, making captains opt for other destinations abroad.
According to Bekiroglu, mooring a 42-meter-long yacht along Türkiye’s famed Gocek beaches costs 1,200 euros (1,312 U.S. dollars) daily, while it is around 650 euros in Monaco in the high season.
Gocek is widely known for its islands and large bay, which boost yachting tourism. The resort has four marinas to host luxury boats from around the world.
In Bodrum, a hot spot for scuba divers in Türkiye, the same yacht costs 700 euros for mooring per day, whereas the cost is only 35 euros in Greece, said Bekiroglu.
Türkiye, bordering four seas, is a popular destination for tourists buckling up for a perfect summer.
