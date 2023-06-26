TUS airways begins Cyprus – Jordan flights

TUS Airways operated its first flight to Amman last week.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, flight U8 724was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute along with warm hospitality at Queen Alia International Airport.

Flights between Larnaca and Amman will be served twice per week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Philip Saunders, CCO of TUS Airways said: “We are excited about the launch of services between Amman and Larnaca, which adds an important destination to our network. We are confident this new service will further strengthen the tourism and trade ties between Jordan and Cyprus, whilst providing our customers with a great value-for-money option to travel between both countries. As the proud bearer of the Cypriot flag, we aim to offer a seamless travel experience for both Cypriots and international visitors by offering strong regional connectivity throughout the East Mediterranean. We thank Queen Alia Airport for their warm welcome.”

TUS Airways, Cyprus’ largest airline, has appointed Philip Saunders as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), with effect from 6th April 2023. Philip will be responsible for the sales and commercial activities of the company. [Read More] TUS airline in Cyprus records passenger surge TUS Airways has announced a record number of passengers in 2022 with an increase of over 1,100% across the entire TUS Airways’ network compared to 2021. During the year 2022, the airline successfully operated over [Read More] Cyprus: TUS Airways announces latest addition to its growing fleet TUS Airways has announced the latest addition to its growing aircraft fleet with the arrival of its newest Airbus A320 aircraft at Larnaca International Airport. With the arrival of the fifth Airbus A320, TUS [Read More]