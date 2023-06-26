Ukraine: Norway to to support nuclear safety and security

Norway has announced to provide 250 million Norwegian kroner (23 million U.S. dollars) this year to support nuclear safety and security efforts in Ukraine.

Of the allocated funds, 100 million kroner will be used in support to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This financial assistance will help ensure the continued presence of IAEA experts in Ukraine.

IAEA experts are present at the Chernobyl site, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and Ukraine’s three other operational nuclear power plants.

Norway will also increase its funding for nuclear safety and security cooperation with Ukraine by 150 million kroner, said the release. (1 Norwegian krone = 0.093 U.S. dollar)

