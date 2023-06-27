Attack against Israelis and Jews in Cyprus thwarted

The Israeli government has confirmed that an Iranian plot to carry out an attack against Israelis in Cyprus has been thwarted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement expressing satisfaction over the prevention of the attack “planned against Israeli targets.”

The office said Israel “operates through a wide variety of methods worldwide to protect Jews and Israelis and will continue to act to undermine Iranian terrorism wherever it arises.”

According to media reports in Cyprus, a coordination between Cypriot, American and Israeli security agencies foiled an attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against Israelis and Jews in Cyprus.