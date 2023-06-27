Iran: Postal cooperation with Saudi Arabia to resume

The CEO of Iran’s National Post Company said postal cooperation with Saudi Arabia will resume following this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which will end on July 1.

Mahmoud Liaei made the remarks in an interview with the semi-official Tasnim news agency, commenting on the outcome of his negotiations with his Saudi counterpart in the Swiss city of Bern.

In his face-to-face talks with President of the Saudi Post Corporation Anef Bin Ahmed Abanomi in Bern, Liaei expressed Iran’s readiness for the resumption of the bilateral postal cooperation, which was welcomed by the Saudi side, according to the report.

Iran suspended its postal cooperation with Saudi Arabia after the two countries severed diplomatic ties in 2016. After attending China-brokered talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia in April announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after 7-year closure Iran reopened on Tuesday its embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years of closure, nearly three months after the two countries agreed to restore bilateral ties under a Chinese-brokered deal. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza [Read More] Iran to re-open diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday that the country would re-open diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia in the next two days. Nasser Kanaani said in a statement that the Iranian embassy in the Saudi [Read More]