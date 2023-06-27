A Jordanian-Iraqi business and finance forum recently took place in Jordan’s capital Amman, gathering business people and officials from the two countries for boosting bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

During the forum, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Youssef Shamali highlighted the increasing economic cooperation between Jordan and Iraq, saying their bilateral trade jumped from 580 million U.S. dollars in 2021 to 900 million dollars in 2022.

The total Iraqi investments in Jordan stand at about 32 billion dollars, added the minister.

Jordanian Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf underlined the need to reinforce the Jordanian-Iraqi alliance across various sectors, particularly in economy and investment.

Majed Saedi, the head of the Iraqi Business Council in Amman, commended the support Jordanian investors and business people provide for Iraq.