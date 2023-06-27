Istanbul Airport breaks daily passenger record

Istanbul Airport on Sunday set a new record in terms of daily passenger numbers, the airport operator said Monday.

More than 250,000 passengers traveled on Sunday through the airport aboard over 1,500 flights, “a passenger record of all times,” the statement said.

The record was broken during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Türkiye, which was extended to nine days this year from June 24, instead of the traditional four days.

Istanbul Airport ranked one of the busiest airports in the world last year, according to a report published by the Airports Council International World. ■