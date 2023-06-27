New Syrian representative to Arab League looks forward to boosting Arab action

Syria’s permanent representative to the Arab League (AL) Hussam Eddin Ala on Monday said Syria rejoining the Pan-Arab body will boost the Arab action.

He made the remarks during a meeting with AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit a day earlier, during which he delivered his credentials, according to a video released by the AL.

He noted that Syria attaches great importance to boosting its relations with Arab countries, and that its presence in the AL will deepen their cooperation.

Syria looked forward to starting a new stage of Arab action to preserve the supreme interests of Arab countries, added Ala.

Syria’s AL membership was suspended after the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011.

In May 2023, the country was readmitted to the Arab fold at the 32nd AL Summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah, with member states vowing to intensify pan-Arab efforts to help Syria overcome its crisis. ■