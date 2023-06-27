Slovenian government extends regulation of gasoline prices

The Slovenian government has decided to extend regulation of gasoline prices outside highways for another year.

The extension comes as the regulation that the government introduced a year ago to prevent excessive price hikes which recently expired.

Under the extension, prices of gasoline outside highways will continue to be calculated every 14 days according to the government-set formula.

Over the past year, due to the formula, gasoline prices outside highways were kept up to 20 percent cheaper than those on the highways where distributors are allowed to set prices freely.

The government said that without the regulation fuel prices outside highways would be significantly higher, which could hurt the competitiveness of companies on international markets and affect the welfare of consumers.

The government also expects the extended regulation would further ease inflation. In May, the inflation rate fell to 8.4 percent year-on-year, down from 9.4 percent in April.