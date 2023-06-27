Türkiye smuggling crackdown raids

Turkish police are cracking down on smuggling operations.

Last week, police officers seized the head of a 2,000-year-old statue in the western city of Izmir as part of a crackdown on a ring of historical artifact smugglers.

The police raided the house of a suspect believed to be involved in the smuggling of ancient treasures in the Karabaglar district of Izmir and found the head of the statue in a dishwasher.

The head is believed to be part of a marble statue depicting a goddess or a noble dating back to the Hellenistic period.

Legal procedures have been launched against the suspect who allegedly attempted to smuggle the artifact abroad.

