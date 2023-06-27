Türkiye smuggling crackdown raids

June 27, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Mediterranean Focus, North Africa and Mediterranean, Top Story, Turkey 0

This photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the head of a 2,000-year-old statue seized by Turkish police in Izmir, Türkiye. Turkish police seized the head of a 2,000-year-old statue in the western city of Izmir as part of a crackdown on a ring of historical artifact smugglers, the state-run Anadolu agency reported Saturday. The head is believed to be part of a marble statue depicting a goddess or a noble dating back to the Hellenistic period. (Izmir Police Department/Handout via Xinhua)

Turkish police are cracking down on smuggling operations.

Last week, police officers seized the head of a 2,000-year-old statue in the western city of Izmir as part of a crackdown on a ring of historical artifact smugglers.

The police raided the house of a suspect believed to be involved in the smuggling of ancient treasures in the Karabaglar district of Izmir and found the head of the statue in a dishwasher.

The head is believed to be part of a marble statue depicting a goddess or a noble dating back to the Hellenistic period.

Legal procedures have been launched against the suspect who allegedly attempted to smuggle the artifact abroad.

Thirty-six Cypriot antiquities repatriated to Cyprus from Australia

May 30, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

Thirty-six Cypriot antiquities have been repatriated to Cyprus from Australia. The repatriation was made possible following the considerate initiatives of private individuals in Australia, who voluntarily decided to return these precious objects to their place [Read More]

Iraq recovers 6,000 antiquities that Britain ‘borrowed’

May 18, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

Iraq recently recovered 6,000 antiquities that Britain borrowed 100 years ago “for scholarly purposes.” Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid told reporters that these antiquities have been in Britain since 1923, and their return resulted from [Read More]

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 8690 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG