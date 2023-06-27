Two candidates for European commissioner vacancy

The Bulgarian government has chosen two candidates to fill the country’s open slot for a European commissioner: Iliana Ivanova and Daniel Lorer, the government said in a statement.
One of them should succeed Mariya Gabriel, who was the country’s European commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth until May 15. She gave up this post to become the deputy prime minister and the minister of foreign affairs in the incoming Bulgarian government, the statement said.
Lorer, currently a member of Bulgarian Parliament, was minister of innovation and growth from December 2021 to August 2022, while Ivanova is a member of the European Court of Auditors and a former member of the European Parliament.
“According to its internal rules, the European Commission (EC) will decide who of these candidates would fit in the best possible way in the current structure of the EC,” the Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said.
Bulgaria’s president asks GERB-UDF coalition to form new gov’t
Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev on Monday asked the GERB-UDF coalition, the largest political force in the newly elected Parliament, to form a new government. Radev handed the exploratory mandate to Mariya Gabriel, the GERB-UDF’s nominee [Read More]
NextGenerationEU: Commission disburses first payment of nearly €1.4 billion to Bulgaria and second payment of €700 million to Croatia under the Recovery and Resilience Facility
Bulgaria and Germany will receive substantial funding under the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund for 2021-2027
The Commission has adopted the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) programs for Bulgaria and Germany. The total amount of the allocated funds for Bulgaria, which cover this six years period, is €121 million, [Read More]