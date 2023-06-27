UN says 52,000 people enter Ethiopia from Sudan

The number of people arriving in Ethiopia fleeing from armed conflict in Sudan has surpassed 52,000, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in its latest situation update.

“This week marks the second month since people started arriving in Ethiopia, now having exceeded 52,000 mainly through the entry point of the Ethiopia-Sudan border in Metema, Amhara Region, and at smaller scales via Kurmuk and Pagak/Burbiey border towns in Benishangul-Gumz and Gambella regions, respectively,” the UNOCHA disclosed in the report.

The UNOCHA report further stated that Ethiopia needs additional financial support to provide life-saving assistance to refugees, asylum seekers, and returnees from Sudan, as the country is already affected by conflict and climate-induced disasters.

Brutal fighting erupted in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on April 15 and swiftly escalated in different parts of the country. The ongoing fighting is pitting the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF); both sides have accused each other of initiating the conflict.

Deep differences had emerged between the Sudanese army and the RSF, particularly regarding the latter’s integration into the army as stipulated in a framework agreement signed between military and civilian leaders on Dec. 5, 2022.