Bumper set of orders for Airbus aircraft

India’s leading airline has set a new record for the largest-ever purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation.

IndiGo has placed an order of 500 new A230 Family aircraft, meaning the Indian airline will have a total of 1,330 Airbus aircraft on order, making it the world’s biggest A320 Family customer.

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas confirmed an order with Airbus for 30 new A320neo Family aircraft. This means Flynas now has a total of 120 A320neo aircraft on order.

Meanwhile, Air Mauritius has confirmed an order for three A350 aircraft, in order to expand its network in Europe and South Asia.

The A320 Family plane has the widest single-aisle cabin of any aircraft and incorporates the latest technologies.

The A320neo Family is assembled at four sites worldwide: Hamburg (Germany), Toulouse (France), Mobile (USA) and Tianjin (China). The Tianjin Final Assembly Line (FAL Asia) began operating in 2008 and has since assembled over 600 A320 Family aircraft. ■

