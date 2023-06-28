China and Qatar ink long-term Liquefied Natural Gas deal

QatarEnergy recently signed with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) a long-term Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sales agreement at its headquarters in Doha.
The agreement entails the delivery of 4 million tonnes of LNG per year from QatarEnergy’s North Field East (NFE) LNG expansion project to CNPC’s receiving terminals in China, spanning the course of 27 years.
In addition to the sales agreement, QatarEnergy will also transfer 1.25 percent of NFE’s shares to the CNPC.
In April, Sinopec, another Chinese energy and chemical giant, also signed a similar partnership agreement with QatarEnergy and became the first Asian shareholder in the NFE project. ■
Qatar joins France, Italy in Lebanon’s offshore oil, gas exploration
Qatar signed an agreement with Lebanon on Sunday to join the consortium of France’s TotalEnergies and Italy’s ENI for oil and gas exploration in two blocks in the Lebanese territorial waters, state-owned TV channel Tele [Read More]
Qatar Airways makes emergency landing in Pakistan’s Karachi for pregnant woman
Qatar Airways made an emergency landing at an airport in Pakistan’s southern port city Karachi, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan said on Tuesday. The CAA said in a statement that the landing was [Read More]
Lebanon condemns storming of Qatari embassy in Khartoum
Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned “the storming and vandalism of the Qatari embassy in Khartoum,” calling for “respecting the immunity and inviolability of diplomatic headquarters following the rules of international law and [Read More]