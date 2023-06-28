China and Qatar ink long-term Liquefied Natural Gas deal

QatarEnergy recently signed with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) a long-term Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sales agreement at its headquarters in Doha.

The agreement entails the delivery of 4 million tonnes of LNG per year from QatarEnergy’s North Field East (NFE) LNG expansion project to CNPC’s receiving terminals in China, spanning the course of 27 years.

In addition to the sales agreement, QatarEnergy will also transfer 1.25 percent of NFE’s shares to the CNPC.

In April, Sinopec, another Chinese energy and chemical giant, also signed a similar partnership agreement with QatarEnergy and became the first Asian shareholder in the NFE project. ■

