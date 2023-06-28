Death toll from building collapse in Egypt’s Alexandria rises to 10

The death toll rose to 10 from a 13-story building collapse in Egypt’s northern coastal city of Alexandria as rescue teams continued to search for victims, the state-run Nile TV reported on Wednesday.

Rescuers recovered the body of a 24-year-old man on Wednesday morning and two other bodies late Tuesday night, raising the death toll to 10, said the report, adding that five residents still reported as missing.

Four injured people in the collapse have left hospitals after receiving medical treatment, according to the report.

The building, which usually houses holidaymakers in summer, had been split vertically, thus triggering the collapse, Mohamed Taher, the governor of Alexandria, told Nile TV.

The owner and contractor of the collapsed building have been charged with accidental killing and injury, as well as construction without permits, which many believed caused the collapse. ■