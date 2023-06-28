December chosen for provincial elections in Iraq

June 28, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Middle East 0

Iraq will hold the elections of the provincial councils on Dec. 18.

The new date for the provincial elections was set in line with the government program approved by the parliament last October.

The provincial elections will cover 15 out of the 18 provinces, excluding the three provinces of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Previously in March, the Iraqi parliament set Nov. 6 as the date for the provincial elections.

The last provincial elections in Iraq were held in April 2013. They had been scheduled to take place in 2018 but repeatedly delayed because of disagreements among political parties.

Working to form a coalition government in Iraq

October 24, 2022 Famagusta Gazette 0

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani said on Sunday that he is working to form a coalition government and has been interviewing candidates from different political blocs for ministerial positions. “The interviews with candidates are [Read More]

Lawmakers elect Abdul Latif Rashid as the new president of Iraq

October 14, 2022 Famagusta Gazette 0

 Iraqi lawmakers on Thursday elected Abdul Latif Rashid as the new president of Iraq, marking a crucial step toward forming a new government for the country, the parliament said. Rashid received 162 votes in the [Read More]

Iraq’s parliament has postponed the vote on a new president

March 27, 2022 Famagusta Gazette 0

Iraq’s parliament has postponed the vote on a new president to March 30 after failing to reach a quorum due to political disputes among parliamentary political blocs, a state-run TV channel has reported. Iraq’s parliament [Read More]

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 8700 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG