December chosen for provincial elections in Iraq

Iraq will hold the elections of the provincial councils on Dec. 18.

The new date for the provincial elections was set in line with the government program approved by the parliament last October.

The provincial elections will cover 15 out of the 18 provinces, excluding the three provinces of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Previously in March, the Iraqi parliament set Nov. 6 as the date for the provincial elections.

The last provincial elections in Iraq were held in April 2013. They had been scheduled to take place in 2018 but repeatedly delayed because of disagreements among political parties.