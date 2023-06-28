Israel’s national goalkeeper Omri Glazer has left Hapoel Beer Sheva and signed with Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old has been brought to Red Star Belgrade by the club’s new Israeli head coach Barak Bakhar, who had coached Glazer at Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa in the 2020-2021 season.

However, Glazer rarely played that season and moved to Beer Sheva for two years, while Bakhar won three consecutive Israeli league titles with Haifa after a ten-year drought.

Last year, Glazer became the starting goalkeeper for Israel and played in all of his country’s four matches in the recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Glazer will replace 35-year-old Canadian international Milan Borjan, who recently left Red Star after having played for the team since 2017.

According to Israeli media reports, Glaser will earn around 400,000 euros per season, while Beer Sheva will receive 1.5 million euros.

“It’s a great honor to get the chance to sign with a big club like Red Star,” Glazer said. “I want to win titles, play in the UEFA Champions League, and be the best goalkeeper in the Serbian league.” ■