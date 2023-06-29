Agreement between Tripoli and Dunkerque ports

The Port of Tripoli in Lebanon and the Port of Dunkerque in France have signed a two-year cooperation agreement to enhance economic and trade exchanges.
The agreement includes cooperation in infrastructure, port service, information exchange, personnel training, and others between the two ports.
The agreement extends over two years and can be renewed later on condition that both parties cooperate “sincerely and actively” in implementing the deal in their interest.
Lebanon launches 122 mln USD project to expand Beirut airport
Lebanon on Monday launched a 122-million-U.S. dollar project to construct a new terminal at the Rafic Hariri International airport in the capital of Beirut as the passenger numbers continue to increase. Ali Hamieh, Lebanese public [Read More]
World Bank pledges 500 mln USD to support Lebanon’s vulnerable population, agriculture
The World Bank announced Tuesday that it will allocate about 300 million U.S. dollars this year to provide social protection to Lebanon’s vulnerable population and invest 200 million dollars in the country’s agriculture sector. Ferid [Read More]