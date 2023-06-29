Israeli company to supply Romanian Armed Forces

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems will supply tactical unmanned aerial systems (UASs) to the Romanian Armed Forces.

The 180-million-U.S. dollar order from the Romanian Ministry of National Defense includes three Watchkeeper X drone systems, designed and equipped for intelligence, surveillance, and target acquisition missions using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The 6.5-meter-long Watchkeepers, developed by Elbit and the French defense company Thales, will be equipped with Elbit’s Spectro XR multi-camera systems and advanced communication capabilities.

Using AI, the electro-optical Spectro XR automatically detects and classifies long-range targets in real time.

This system can function day and night and in poor visibility conditions such as fog, humidity, smoke, haze, and dust, and can perform video surveillance on multiple targets and motion detection, according to Elbit.

The incorporation of an innovative video analytics suite within the system effectively diminishes human error during missions, while facilitating the generation of advanced operational insights.

The current order is part of a framework contract signed between the two sides in December last year for the supply of up to seven UASs at a maximum amount of 410 million U.S. dollars. ■