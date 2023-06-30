Jordan to extend Syrian refugees ID’s

Jordan will extend the validity of Syrian refugees’ security ID until the end of this year.
The Ministry of Interior said that the move is intended to facilitate the renewal of refugees’ documents, particularly the security ID, also known as service cards, which were issued to offer services to the Syrian refugees.
In cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN agency for refugees, the ministry has started re-registering Syrians who are residing outside of refugee camps in Jordan.
The move will give every Syrian residing outside refugee camps a new service document, which will enable them and their families to have access to all services and assistance, including health care and educational support.
