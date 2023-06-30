Nigeria to step up the fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminals

Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff Christopher Musa has vowed to step up the fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminals in a bid to stabilize the populous west African country.

Speaking at a defense meeting in the capital city of Abuja, Musa said the military under his command would go all out to ensure Nigeria’s security and the safety of its citizens.

“I will assure every Nigerian to feel safe that the armed forces are up and running, are highly professional, and will be there for them,” he said.

Musa also promised to prioritize the welfare of military personnel as “a soldier that is well-fed and well taken care of will give his best.”