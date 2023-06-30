Turkish exporters call for measures to curb inflation

Turkish exporters have called for measures to curb inflation.

Last week, Cetin Tecdelioglu, acting chairman of the Turkish Exporters Assembly, said the increase in minimum wage met expectations.

“We think that it is good to improve the living conditions of our employees. We believe that this increase will also bring dynamism to the domestic market,” he said in a written statement.

Guven Karaca, chairman of the Board of Istanbul Leather and Leather Products Exporters’ Association, said the stronger the employees, the stronger the production, but warned the main problem is inflation.

“At the point where inflation cannot be resolved, minimum wage increases will be a step that will satisfy the employees for a temporary period of time at a time of global recession,” Karaca added.

Ahmet Hayri Diler, chairman of the Board of Istanbul Carpet Exporters’ Association, also agreed that inflation should be curbed after the hike in the minimum wage.

Türkiye’s annual inflation fell to 39.6 percent in May after touching a 24-year peak of 85.5 percent in October last year.