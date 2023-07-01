Lebanon crisis forces children into work

More than 10 percent of the families in Lebanon are forced to send their children, some as young as six years old, to work in order to survive the country’s socioeconomic crisis, said a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“The compounding crises facing the children of Lebanon are creating an unbearable situation — breaking their spirit, damaging their mental health, and threatening to wipe out their hope for a better future,” Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, was quoted by the report as saying.

Besides the child labor issue, 15 percent of households in Lebanon stopped their children’s education, up from 10 percent a year ago, and 52 percent reduced spending on education, compared to 38 percent a year ago, according to the report.

The rising tensions and deprivations are also weighing heavily on Lebanese children’s mental health, as almost half the caregivers said their children are “very sad or feeling depressed every week.”

UNICEF urged the Lebanese government to invest in education to ensure that all children, particularly the most vulnerable ones, have access to inclusive and quality education.

“Increasing investment in essential services for children — critical education, health, and social protection will help mitigate the impact of the crisis, ensure the well-being and survival of future generations and contribute to economic recovery,” said Beigbeder.

