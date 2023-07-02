Tourists shun France over ongoing riots, wave of cancellations

Tourists planning to visit France are canceling in droves over the ongoing violence sweeping the country.

According to local media, since the death of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Tuesday, Asian tourists, in particular, have expressed concern about security.

Thierry Marx, president of the main association for hotel and catering industry employers, said: “our hotel members have suffered a wave of cancellations of reservations in all the territories affected by the damage and clashes.”

Tuesday’s shooting triggered more violent protests throughout France, which led to the police making mass arrests in major French cities.

