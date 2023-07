An explosion was heard on Monday afternoon near Shimbashi in downtown Tokyo of Japan, according to local police department.

Xinhua reporters saw three injured people on site, with their exact condition unknown.

There is a fire coming out of a five-story building some 300 meters away from the JR Shimbashi Station, with grey smoke and debris seen on site.

The fire department has dispatched more than 20 engines to extinguish the fire. ■