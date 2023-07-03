Malta to relax total ban on abortion

Malta’s lawmakers have voted to relax the country’s total ban on abortion.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the amended abortion bill, which allows doctors to carry out an abortion if a woman’s life is at immediate risk, or if her health is in “grave jeopardy which may lead to her death.”

Under the new rules, pregnancy terminations may be carried out if all other treatment options have been exhausted. The decision must be taken by three doctors. Such interventions can only take place in licensed clinics, and doctors must help the mother give birth if the fetus is able to live outside the womb.

The amended bill removes the legal implications, including the risk of prison, for professionals trying to save the life of a woman experiencing pregnancy complications. Previously, having an abortion or helping someone to get an abortion was punishable by up to three years in prison.

The bill will now be submitted to President George Vella for signing, which will officially enact it into law.

However, even with the amendments to the bill, Malta will still have some of the strictest abortion laws in the world. It was previously the only remaining EU country with a total ban on abortion.

