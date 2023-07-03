Saudi Arabia happy with this year’s Hajj

Saudi Arabia announced the success of the health plans for this year’s Hajj season, which saw the return of pilgrim numbers to pre-pandemic levels, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel said the season was free from any outbreaks or threats to public health, attributing the success to the integration of all concerned government organizations and early preparedness for the Hajj season.
The health ministry allocated more than 354 healthcare facilities managed by 36,000 health personnel and 7,600 volunteers. More than 400,000 pilgrims received health services, including 50 who underwent open heart surgery, 800 who received cardiac catheters, and more than 1,600 who had dialysis sessions.
Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced on Tuesday that 1,845,045 pilgrims from 150 countries performed the Hajj season.
