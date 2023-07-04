Baby seals released back into the baltic

Ten seals nursed by the Lithuanian Sea Museum in Klaipeda have been released back into the Baltic Sea.

The baby seals were put in a boat and taken 10 km off the coast where there are more fish and no nets, the museum’s Baltic Sea Animal Rehabilitation Center confirmed.

“The seals have grown from 11-13 kilograms to 40-60 kilograms in three months. They are healthy, strong and now able to feed and live independently at sea,” the museum said.

Every year, more than 20 abandoned seal pups, injured Baltic Sea seals and birds are found on the coast of Lithuania. Wounded, sick seals or lost seal pups will be treated at the Lithuanian Maritime Museum, and when they are stronger, they will be released back into the sea.

The center now still has nine seals, which were brought to the museum in the spring. In total, this year, museum specialists treated 22 seals, unfortunately, three didn’t survive.