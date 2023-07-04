Fire put out at Kuwait’s largest refinery

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) said on Monday that a fire at the Al-Zour refinery in southern Kuwait had been put out, with no casualties reported.

The fire broke out at Unit 12 of the refinery in the morning and was completely extinguished, followed by cooling operations, according to a statement issued by the company.

“There were no casualties and the fire did not affect production and export plans,” said the statement.

Health, safety and environmental emergency measures have been initiated to deal with the accident, it added.

Covering an area of approximately 16 square km, Al-Zour refinery, operated by KIPIC, is the largest oil refinery in Kuwait, with a capacity of up to 615,000 barrels per day. ■