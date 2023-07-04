Jordan FM warns of catastrophic consequences of Israel’s West Bank raid

Jordan on Monday warned of the catastrophic consequences of the Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin, calling for the international community’s intervention to stop Israel’s military operations.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency reported.

Warning that the Israeli raid could further escalate tensions, Safadi called on the international community to take immediate measures to end such practices and protect the Palestinians.

Safadi urged Israel to stop all unilateral actions, including the invasion of Palestinian cities, settlement expansion, and the economic blockade of Palestine.

The Jordanian official also called on Israel to engage in serious negotiations aimed at ending the occupation and resolving the conflict based on the two-state solution.

During the phone call, the two sides agreed that the Israeli practices that perpetuate the occupation and the lack of political solutions are behind the serious situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Also on Monday, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sinan Majali underlined the necessity to put an end to Israel’s continuous incursions into Palestinian cities and protect Palestinians from repeated assaults, according to Petra.

Jordan rejects such attacks and any other unilateral measures that undermine efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution, Majali was quoted as saying. ■

