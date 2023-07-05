China helps green transit options in Cyprus with new electric buses

By Nathan Morley, Guo Mingfang

NICOSIA, July 4 (Xinhua) — Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) rolled out on Tuesday a fleet of five new Chinese-made electric buses to offer cleaner, greener transit options on the Mediterranean island.

Built by Chinese automaker Yutong, the battery-powered single-deck vehicles span 12 meters in length with a capacity of 85 passengers, seated and standing, including four priority seats and six foldable seats.

“These buses are quite special,” Alexandros Kamberos, business development manager for CPT, told Xinhua. “They are fully electric, are equipped with USB chargers, and provide 5G internet connectivity.”

The new sustainable buses, which are also wheelchair accessible, can operate from morning to evening on a single charge. They are also noticeably quiet.

CPT says the buses will help introduce a new era in public transportation on the island.

“Having electric buses running around the city is one step forward towards our mission to reach zero carbon by 2050,” Alexis Vafeades, minister of transport, communications and works told Xinhua at the unveiling ceremony, adding that “it’s a first step in many more to come.”

“We are looking forward to seeing this new fleet of buses on the streets of Cyprus,” Efi Xanthou, co-ordinator of the interior committee of the Cyprus Greens-Citizens Co-operation, told Xinhua. “Besides the significant reduction in emissions and noise pollution, I am very happy that users will travel in comfort in these upgraded vehicles.”

In a statement to Xinhua, CPT said Yutong had proven to be a reliable provider and “successfully exceeded our company’s high standard tests.” The company also had an “excellent price-quality ratio and submitted a highly competitive offer.”

Commuters in the capital Nicosia and the coastal city of Larnaca got their first taste of the greener bus rides when 155 Chinese-made low-emission buses took to the roads there first in 2020.

In June 2023, a further 150 environmentally friendly Chinese King Long buses built to the Euro 6 standard began serving the Limassol district. The same delivery included 35 fully electric vehicles.

The modernization of the country’s public transport network is expected to promote sustainable mobility and tempt car-loving Cypriots to begin using buses.

“These are zero-emission buses, fully electrically powered and battery-operated. They are becoming an alternative to the private automobile. We are witnessing an increase in passenger numbers,” Kamberos said.

According to a study conducted in 2020 by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU), Cyprus had the third highest number of passenger cars in the bloc — 645 vehicles per thousand inhabitants. The same study said that passenger cars powered by alternative fuels made up a small share of new car sales only.

“We already see an increase in the number of people aged 30 and under who travel by bus, but obviously the under 18s are our main customer base when it comes to Cypriot society,” Kamberos explained.

The high energy and cost-of-living forces an increasing number of drivers to opt for buses as an alternative way to travel. “It costs about 500 euros (545 U.S. dollars) a month to operate a car, and its 400 euros for a yearly bus ticket — so it makes sense to choose the bus,” he said.

Vafeades said that as the EU would set more green transition targets, including the one under discussion of all public transport being zero emissions by 2030, “we will be ordering more and more buses and they will be electric.”

CPT, a consortium made up of Malta Lines and Kapnos Airport Shuttle, holds the license to operate bus services in the country until 2030. ■

A Chinese-made electric bus runs on a road in Nicosia, Cyprus, on July 4, 2023. Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) rolled out on Tuesday a fleet of five new Chinese-made electric buses to offer cleaner, greener transit options on the Mediterranean island. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

People take a test ride in a Chinese-made electric bus in Nicosia, Cyprus, on July 4, 2023. Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) rolled out on Tuesday a fleet of five new Chinese-made electric buses to offer cleaner, greener transit options on the Mediterranean island. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

Drivers stand on a Chinese-made electric bus in Nicosia, Cyprus, on July 4, 2023. Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) rolled out on Tuesday a fleet of five new Chinese-made electric buses to offer cleaner, greener transit options on the Mediterranean island. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

A Chinese-made electric bus runs on a road in Nicosia, Cyprus, on July 4, 2023. Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) rolled out on Tuesday a fleet of five new Chinese-made electric buses to offer cleaner, greener transit options on the Mediterranean island. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)