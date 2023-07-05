Ryanair flies record 17.4 mln passengers in June

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair flew 17.4 million passengers in June, up 9 percent year-on-year and its highest monthly traffic record since the company’s launch in 1985, the airline said on Tuesday.

In June, Ryanair operated over 96,000 flights.

The company said that it could have handled even more passengers last month, but it had to cancel more than 900 flights, mainly due to air traffic control strikes.

In the first six months of this year, Ryanair carried 85.4 million passengers, 18 percent more than in the same period of 2022.

Ryanair mainly flies short-haul routes in Europe and North Africa. ■