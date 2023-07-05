Türkiye, Egypt reappoint ambassadors to upgrade diplomatic ties

Türkiye and Egypt have appointed ambassadors to each other’s capitals to restore normal diplomatic relations.

Türkiye has nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its ambassador in Cairo, and Egypt has nominated Amr Elhamamy as its ambassador in Ankara, the two foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The step is aimed at normalizing ties between the two countries, and reflects the mutual willingness to promote the relations in the interests of the two people, said the statement.

Türkiye’s relations with Egypt turned sour after former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was ousted in July 2013 and his Türkiye-backed Muslim Brotherhood group outlawed.

On May 29, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to upgrade the diplomatic relations between the two countries and exchange ambassadors. ■