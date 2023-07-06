Turkey: Intelligence head of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization has killed the Iraqi intelligence head of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) during an operation in Suleymaniyah Province, northern Iraq, the Turkish media reported Wednesday.

The killed senior PKK member was identified as Celal Kaya, who was leading a cell in Iraq that planned terrorist activities against the Turkish Armed Forces operating in northern Iraq and gathered intelligence, according to the Turkish media.

Kaya’s location was determined by the use of agents in the local intelligence network, the Turkish media said, adding the Turkish intelligence agency waited for the right moment and eliminated the terrorist in a successful operation.

The Turkish intelligence agency has stepped up its operations abroad in recent years to stamp out terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria, Türkiye’s two southeastern neighbors.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

