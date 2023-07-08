Holiday accidents claim 299 people in Bangladesh

As many as 299 people were killed and 544 others injured in 277 road crashes from June 22 to July 6 during the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival rush in Bangladesh, said a report published on Saturday.

According to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare association, road crashes have fallen 15.16 percent, fatalities dropped 33.11 percent, and injuries reduced 42.27 percent year-on-year.

The organization said it collected the data based on reports by national dailies, online news portals and electronic media in the South Asian country.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of the organization, revealed the information at a press conference in the capital Dhaka.

Besides the road crashes, 25 people were killed and 10 injured in railway-related accidents during the period.

Also, 16 died, 15 suffered injuries and six went missing in waterway accidents, the passenger welfare platform said.

Due to the government’s continued efforts, according to the report, the condition of Bangladesh’s roads and highways has relatively improved during this year’s festival of animal sacrifice, which was celebrated on June 29.