Israel to hold nationwide “Disruption Day” on Tuesday

Israeli protesters were gearing up on Sunday ahead of a vote in parliament on a key provision of the far-right government’s planned judicial overhaul, announcing they would hold a nationwide “Disruption Day” on Tuesday.

In late March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu temporarily halted his plans to overhaul the judiciary under pressure to reach a compromise.

However, Netanyahu recently declared that the compromise talks had failed, and a bill that is a key part of his planned reform will be brought for a vote in the parliament on Monday.

BIG, one of the largest shopping center chains in the country, announced in a statement that it will actively participate in the Disruption Day on Tuesday by shutting down all of its shopping centers throughout Israel.

The legislation “would be a fatal blow to Israel’s business and economic certainty, and would directly and immediately endanger our existence as a leading company in Israel,” the group said.

At least 24 high-tech companies have expressed their support for the protest and announced that they will either go on strike or provide their employees with the opportunity to take a day off and participate in the rallies.

For 27 consecutive weeks, Israelis have been protesting against the contentious reform ever since Netanyahu regained power as the leader of the country’s most right-wing government in history and unveiled the overhaul plan. Opponents of the reform argue that it will encourage more corruption and harm Israel’s democratic justice system.

On Saturday, about 365,000 people, according to the organizers’ estimates, filled the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities in one of the largest demonstrations seen in weeks.

Netanyahu says the reform is needed in order to curb the overly activist Supreme Court.