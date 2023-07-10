Israel’s missile defense system undergoes live-fire

Israel said on Sunday that its anti-missile David’s Sling system has successfully concluded a series of exercises and tests.

The air and missile defense system underwent live-fire testing in southern Israel, where it intercepted targets in “complex scenarios” that simulated “advanced threats,” including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft, and drones, according to a statement from Israel’s Defense Ministry.

The tests “examined the system’s existing capabilities in a number of challenging scenarios, proving the system’s operational capabilities during the conflict,” the ministry said, adding that they constitute “an additional important milestone” in the operational integration of the system into the Israeli Air Force.

Senior officials with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, a key partner in the development and production of the David’s Sling system, were on site to witness the tests.

David’s Sling, which is designed to intercept medium- and long-range missiles, is part of Israel’s multi-tiered defense system, which includes the anti-missile long-range Arrow-3 system, the short-range anti-rocket Iron Dome, and the C-Dome, the naval configuration of the Iron Dome.

The first operational use of David’s Sling was during Israel’s military campaign against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip in May.